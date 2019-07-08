American Agri-Women Foundation and CHS Foundation are joining forces to promote the “Growing Leaders” project to help develop young leaders in agriculture. CHS Foundation has pledged scholarships $10,000 to help 10 women to travel to American Agri-Women’s annual convention Nov. 8 to 9 in Tigard, Oregon.
The deadline is Aug. 15. Download the scholarship application at https://americanagriwomen.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/CHS-LeadershipScholarship.pdf. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 and be a member of American Agri-Women by visiting https://squareup.com/market/aaw.
The convention will feature a panel discussion called “It’s about Time.” Panelists will include women who serve on agriculture boards at the community, state and national level in various organizations. Topics to be discussed include how to apply for board positions and how to balance professional and personal commitments.
The CHS Foundation and American Agri-Women Foundation share the same mission, which is to develop a new generation of agriculture leaders for life-long success. The organizations place a priority on making investments that advance innovation and drive excellence in agriculture education, while cultivating high-impact programs for rural youth and accelerating potential for careers in agriculture.
The American Agri-Women Foundation partners with American Agri-Women, a national coalition of farm, ranch and agri-business women.
