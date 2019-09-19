The American Agri-Women Foundation recently named the recipients of its five academic scholarships. The recipients include Brea Hostert of Nebraska, Julie Ann Wadzinski of Wisconsin, Jacqueline Sue Taylor of California, Jenna Louise Le Blanc of Texas and Eliza Ann Hunzeker of Nebraska.
Brea Hostert, Nebraska, received the Foundation’s $1,000 Daughters of American Agriculture/Jean Ibendahl scholarship. The scholarship will give Hostert the opportunity to build on the knowledge she already possesses and will further her ability to make a positive contribution to the agricultural community.
Julie Ann Wadzinski, Wisconsin, received the $1,000 Daughters of American Agriculture/Sister Thomas More Bertels scholarship. Wadzinski’s goal is to teach all farmers the options available to them so that they can live their potential much like Sister Thomas More Bertels.
Jenna Louise Le Blanc, Texas, received a $1,200 Mahindra Pride Daughters of Agriculture scholarship. Le Blanc’s goal is to earn a degree in Animal Science, then Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, and pursue a career in large animal medicine, with specialization in cattle reproductive technologies and/or pathology.
Eliza Ann Hunzeker, Nebraska received the Jane Marshall Scholarship. Marshall is a member of AAW and Ohio Agri-Women, who raised money for the $1,000 scholarship through Facebook. Hunzeker has been an ambassador for agriculture by training 4-H youth and is continuing her education to be a leader and innovator in agriculture.
Jacqueline Sue Taylor, California, received a $1,200 Mahindra Pride Daughters of Agriculture scholarship. Taylor was the recipient of the 2019 Fresno State President’s Spirit of Service Award and is preparing for a leadership role in the agricultural industry.
American Agri-Women is a national coalition of farm, ranch and agri-business women. The Foundation has awarded dozens of scholarships over the years to help young women reach their educational and career goals and promote agriculture.
