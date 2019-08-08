Agriculture Future of America is pleased to welcome four new directors to its board and two new employees to the team.
“AFA’s newest directors represent the variety of stakeholders we serve,” said Mark Stewart, AFA president and CEO. “Some represent companies that are longtime AFA partners and others represent organizations that are more recent partners. All are essential in our mission to build bridges for young leaders to foster engagement and innovation in food and agriculture.”
New directors include Teddy Bekele, Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Abe Hughes, Trimble Inc.; Shelly Phalen, Smithfield Foods; and Joel Mathiowetz, Mathiowetz Family Farms. AFA’s board meets three times annually to provide strategic and fiduciary oversight and guidance for the organization.
“We are pleased to welcome the new directors to our board,” Stewart said. “We are excited for the leadership and perspective they will add to our organization.”
Recently retiring from the board are Kevin Eye, Land O’Lakes, Inc., and Pete Goetzman, Archer Daniels Midland Company. Both leaders have volunteered many hours, providing essential leadership and insight to the organization.
“The time and talent Pete and Kevin invested in AFA has made a significant difference to our organization,” Stewart said. “As AFA has grown and matured, their insight and direction has helped us make pivotal decisions. I am personally thankful for their service.”
The AFA board members are recognized leaders from food and agricultural corporations, educational institutions, associations, trade media and production agriculture. In total, the bylaws of the organization allow for 18 seated directors, which are divided into three classes, as well as lifetime directors and a representative from the AFA Alliance, AFA’s young professional group.
In addition to these board changes, AFA has also hired two new program managers. Betsy Smith serves as the manager of AFA’s scholarship program and Emily Schuckenbrock will manage program design and execution for AFA’s collegiate programs. Both are recent graduates of the University of Missouri-Columbia and alumni of AFA’s collegiate leader development.
