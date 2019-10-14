One of the great learnings of a leader is how to build on the wisdom of predecessors and the diverse backgrounds and experiences of their team to create a successful future for individuals, organizations and an industry. Agriculture Future of America will honor three leaders who have demonstrated this spirit and have given back to benefit the future of agriculture and food.
“We look forward to presenting the 2019 AFA Leader in Agriculture Award to Andy Weber and the 2019 AFA Young Leader and Agriculture Award to Garrett and Cara Riekhof,” said Mark Stewart, president and CEO of AFA. “These individuals have been selected for their contributions to food and agriculture as well as their support for career and leader development for young men and women in agriculture.”
Weber is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of senior management experience in business-to-business media. In 2000, he became CEO of Farm Journal, the country’s leading agricultural information and media company with print, television, radio, newsletter, database, Internet, live event properties and business advisory services. Prior to Farm Journal, Weber held senior executive positions with global media and information leaders ReedElsevier, Disney/ABC and Thomson Reuters.
He spent the first eight years of his career in agricultural media with AgriMarketing magazine and then Vance Publishing. Weber is a frequent media industry speaker and has received numerous industry awards, including Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism’s 2012 McAllister Top Manager Fellowship and Crain’s Media Business magazine Top CEO Innovator for 2011. Weber serves as chairman of both the Farm Journal Foundation and Machinery Pete LLC, and is a member of the Business Media Executive Network and sits on the board of Watt Worldwide Media. He holds a degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The Riekhofs own and operate GR Farms, a fifth-generation farm specializing in food grade white corn and soybeans in mid-Missouri. They see their farm as a playground for their three kids and a testing ground for new precision technologies, biological advancements and a platform for sharing food production with those whose feet have never stood on a farm. They are lifelong learners who are passionate about agriculture and building bridges for those who come behind them. From design and build of soil conservation structures to data and business analysis, the Riekhofs believe in blending the wisdom of previous generations with their own excitement for new advancements in agriculture.
Both Garrett and Cara graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and have continued their education through the New Century Farmer and Next Generation Producer programs as well as Young Farmer and Ranchers, Missouri’s Ag Leaders of Tomorrow group and the AFA Alliance. The Riekhofs are active in Missouri Farm Bureau at the local, state and national level. They are engaged in their local Chamber of Commerce. Garrett serves on county planning and zoning committees and as a board member on the city fire board. He is also on the Missouri Soybean Association board. Cara is an active 4-H volunteer, recently accepting the Missouri 4-H Foundation, Naomi Crouch Volunteer Award. In her spare time, she enjoys coaching a club volleyball team.
Each year, AFA’s student leaders recognize two recipients at the AFA Leader in Agriculture Award Dinner for their contributions to agriculture and youth development. This event is a function of the larger AFA Leaders Conference and Alliance Forum, which will bring almost 1,000 collegiate and young professional leaders to Kansas City, Missouri, Nov. 7-10, for personal and professional development. During the dinner program, Weber and the Riekhofs will both present a challenge to the audience of young leaders and professional guests relevant to the Conference theme—“Cultivate: Your Roots and Beyond.”
The AFA Leader in Agriculture Award Dinner is open to the public. For more information or to register, please visit www.agfuture.org/leaderinag. To learn more about this year’s Conference, visit www.agfuture.org/conference. To view details about the Forum program, visit www.agfuture.org/Forum.
