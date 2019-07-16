The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry program, Ag in the Classroom, recently held their statewide summer conference for educators at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee.
At this year’s conference, Teach’n Outside the Barn, educators had the opportunity to attend workshop sessions, hear from keynote speakers, network with other teachers and learn from AITC teacher of the year, Christie Puckett and National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture award winner, Johnnie Keel.
“During this conference, teachers whom have previously taught AITC curriculum share their experiments and classroom presentations with other teachers from across the state to demonstrate how they are used in actual classrooms,” said Audrey Harmon, AITC state coordinator. “The department provides free resources for these teachers to take home and use in their classrooms for all age and curriculum levels.”
By a show of hands, Harmon said around 90% of the crowd were first-time attendees of the conference, with over 350 teachers registered.
“Our purpose is to ensure the teachers are adequately equipped to educate their students on the importance of agriculture in their lives, even if they do not live on a farm,” Harmon said. “Hopefully, this excites these teachers to pass along agriculture knowledge to their students to help them understand where their food, clothing and shelter come from.”
AITC offers over 300 agriculture-based lessons all aligned to the OK Academic Standards. If you are interested in learning more, contact a state coordinator by visiting www.agclassroom.org/ok.
