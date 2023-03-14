Fuller Field School, a renowned agricultural education center located in Severy, Kansas, has announced its next upcoming event, Water-Soil-Hope: Growing Resilient Communities. The event will take place on April 13 to14, bringing together a diverse group of soil health, regenerative agriculture, and climate experts.
Water-Soil-Hope: Growing Resilient Communities is a two-day event that focuses on the importance of growing resilient and sustainable farming communities. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from keynote speaker Laura Lengnick, an award-winning soil scientist, farmer, and educator who has worked for more than 30 years to put sustainability values into action. Other keynote speakers include Abe Collins, a regenerative agriculture expert, and Didi Pershouse, an author and trainer on soil health, water cycles and climate resiliency.
The event will feature hands-on workshops, presentations, and discussions to help farmers and landowners better understand how to cultivate healthy soil and grow resilient crops. Topics will include options to carbon markets as well as the water, carbon, and mineral cycles, energy flow, and how they relate to soil, animal, and human health.
The cost of attendance is $250 per person or $400 per couple, and camping is available on-site. Additionally, Fuller Field School is seeking sponsors to help offset cost and to provide scholarships for farmers interested in attending but may need more financial means.
Fuller Field School was founded in 2012 by farmer Gail Fuller and soil scientist Jill Clapperton. Since then, the center has hosted a variety of educational events, workshops, and field days aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture practices and healthy soil management.
Space for Water-Soil-Hope: Growing Resilient Communities is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The event will be at 1501 50th St., Severy, KS 67137. To register, visit the Fuller Field School website at www.fullerfieldschool.com. Additional information is available at 620-344-3363 or info@fullerfieldschool.com.
