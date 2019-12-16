Veterinarians are essential to the continued success of farming and ranching in Kansas. Without qualified and accessible medical professionals, ranchers cannot adequately care for their livestock and animal health is compromised.
Three entities were recipients of the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture Rural Practice Enhance Grants, said U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-KS. In a separate release, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran also recognized the recipients.
Solomon Valley Veterinary Hospital grant, which is for $125,000, will be used to hire additional associate veterinarians, allow the staff to perform more farm calls to these underserved regions of northcentral Kansas and purchase the necessary equipment to increase the mobility of and services offered through the practice.
“I am proud of the work our rural veterinarians do to care for our livestock and our farm families,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, R-KS. “Rural practices are vital to the ongoing success of our state’s agriculture community, but rural veterinarians face additional obstacles that their urban counterparts do not. I am proud of the support the USDA has been able to provide to veterinarians through the Veterinary Medical Loan Repayment program included in the 2014 farm bill and now the grants available through other USDA agencies.”
Lincoln and Ottawa Counties have both been identified by the USDA’s NIFA as having a critical shortage of rural animal health providers. There are more than 30 counties in Kansas classified as having a critical shortage of animal health providers. By helping established veterinary practices expand into underserved areas, livestock owners are better able to receive high-quality, affordable veterinary care for their animals.
Solomon Valley was established in 1979 by Dr. Charles Luke and his wife, Jeanette Luke, LVT. The hospital employs six veterinarians and seven support staff.
Two other veterinary programs received grants from the program. The FLYIN’3 Veterinary Service, Eureka, Kansas, received $125,000 to replace equipment and repair a building that was hit by an F3 tornado in June 2018.
The practice was purchased in April 2017 by Dr. Kailey Fitzmorris, a native of southeast Kansas. In June 2018 the practice was hit by an F3 tornado, causing a great deal of damage. Money previously allocated for the equipment in this proposal is currently being used to reconstruct the damaged steel frame building. Other items were damaged as well including one mobile truck and vet box, the portable cattle chute, portable stocks, and large animal pens and hospital stalls. Funds from this grant will be used to purchase much-needed equipment: updated computer software, pickup with a vet box, in-house cattle chute, portable chute, and blood analyzer machines.
The practice provides mixed animal services to a vast multicounty area including all of Greenwood county, and parts of Butler, Woodson, Coffee, Wilson, Elk and Chautauqua counties in Kansas. This easily encompasses 1,600-2,000 square miles. The practice is in a very rural vet shortage area where ranching and agriculture are primary industries.
Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, received $111,000 for a summer program for aspiring rural veterinarians.
Considering the impact that the shortage of rural veterinarians can and will have on livestock producers, farmers, ranchers, and citizens of less-densely populated areas, the professional staff members within the Office of Admissions in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University feel qualified and prepared for the task of educating prospective veterinary medicine students on the financial implications of practicing within rural communities and creating programming that helps generate and sustain interest in rural practices and clinics through and beyond graduating with their doctorate in veterinary medicine.
By utilizing personal and professional networks to engage with practitioners and clinicians in less-densely populated areas and providing them the opportunity to assist in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of programming designed to increase awareness of and interest in practicing veterinary medicine in rural communities in need of such services.
