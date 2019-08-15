Hall and Hall, the largest full-service land brokerage in America, is proud to announce that ranch broker, Robb Nelson, has been named full partner and will become an integral part of the firm’s efforts Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska. Nelson’s specialty is large working ranches and farms, as well as trophy hunting and fishing properties. He also has extensive experience in the hunting industry and is on the pro staffs of Mossy Oak, Hunter’s Specialties, Mathews Bows, Field Logic and Outdoor Edge. For more information on Nelson, visit https://hallhall.com/team-member/robb-nelson.
“We are thrilled to add a partner with Robb’s reputation and experience,” said Hall and Hall Managing Director B Elfland. “He comes from a long tradition of farming and ranching as a fifth generation cattleman from South Dakota and his background as a contract and real estate lawyer is very valuable in negotiations and complex property issues.”
In addition to serving on the Federal Lands and State Lands Steering Committees for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Nelson is active in various cattle organizations. He also runs a cow/calf cattle operation south of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He is knowledgeable on topics such as owning or leasing hunting properties, farm leases, conservation easements, water rights, habitat enhancement, stream bed improvements, hunting laws, the Right to Farm Act, hunting strategies, land management, contracts and other property issues.
“I am truly honored and blessed to be joining the Hall and Hall team as a partner,” said Nelson. “It is undoubtedly the preeminent ranch brokerage in the country.”
Nelson and his wife, Wendy, live on a horse property east of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and are very active in “Hunter’s Dream for a Cure,” a charity they founded and named after their late son Hunter that raises money for children with neurological diseases and programs for special needs children. The foundation has raised well over $2 million since its inception, and the research clinic it started at the Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore was renamed the Hunter Nelson Sturge Weber Center in 2007.
