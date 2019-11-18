The Nov. 8 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report raised forecasted 2019 total red meat and poultry production from October, based on higher production expected across all segments.
According to the report, the forecast for 2019 total red meat and poultry production was raised from October on higher beef, pork, broiler and turkey production.
The report raised beef production from October on higher expected slaughter of both fed and non-fed cattle. The pork production forecast was raised on both higher hog slaughter and slightly higher carcass weights. The broiler production forecast was raised as hatchery data pointed to larger supplies of birds available for slaughter in the fourth quarter.
Just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, turkey production was raised on higher-than-expected third-quarter production and higher expected supplies of birds in the fourth quarter.
Egg production was reduced on lower reported hatching egg production in the third quarter, which more than offsets higher-than-expected table egg production. However, no change was made to the fourth-quarter production forecast.
“For 2020, the total red meat and poultry forecast was increased from October as higher broiler and turkey production more than offsets a lower beef production forecast,” the report stated. “The pork production forecast was unchanged. Broiler and turkey production forecasts are raised as the increase in production late this year was forecast to carry into late 2020.”
The beef production forecast lowered on a slower expected pace of gains in carcass weights. A slightly slower pace of feedlot marketings also contributed to the reduced production forecast.
Beef and pork trade for 2019 were adjusted to reflect third-quarter reported data; the forecasts for the fourth-quarter 2019 and for 2020 are unchanged from October. The cattle price forecast was raised for fourth-quarter 2019 based on recent data; no change is made to the 2020 forecast. The 2019 and 2020 hog price forecasts were reduced on current price weakness.
On the dairy front, the milk production forecasts for 2019 and 2020 were raised from October as stronger growth in milk per cow more than offset a slower expected recovery in the cow inventory.
The 2019 fat basis import forecast was raised on recent trade data; the 2020 import forecast was unchanged. The fat basis export forecast for 2020 was lowered as higher domestic cheese prices are expected to affect the competitiveness of U.S. cheese in international markets.
The report expected the 2019 all milk price forecast to rise to $18.60 per hundredweight and the 2020 all milk price was forecast unchanged at $18.85 per hundredweight.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
