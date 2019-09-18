Pull quote: “Block chain is a form of ‘distributed ledger’ technology.”—Terry Griffin
By Jennifer M. Latzke
Farms have always been data-driven. From the paper ledgers of our grandparents, to the computerized Excel spreadsheets of our parents, keeping a ledger of crop inputs, agronomy practices, market prices and more is integral to making a farm profitable.
Today, that paper ledger is getting an update. And capturing the value of farm data to production decisions and for potential customers is getting a makeover in the form of block chain technology.
“Block chain is a form of ‘distributed ledger’ technology,” explained Terry Griffin at the 2019 Sorghum U/Wheat U event, Aug. 14, in Mulvane, Kansas. Sorghum U/Wheat U was sponsored by High Plains Journal and IntelliFarms.
Griffin explained that block chain takes every entry that you would put into a paper ledger and tracks who made what change and when it was added to that record. There is a digital “thumbprint” that follows that data entry forever, which helps ensure that the data is credible to every user of the distributed ledger, or block chain.
Griffin is the cropping systems economist at Kansas State University and his main research has been in data analytics, in particular how to use this new distributed ledger technology, or block chain, to help farmers in several aspects.
Analyst recognition
For example, consider what Griffin calls the “analyst problem.” You see, modern equipment is capable of capturing so much farm data from yield and soil monitors. But it’s starting to take off-farm consultants to analyze the data a farmer’s collected, interpret it and give the farmer an actionable decision to improve his farming operation.
“The farmer is making decisions about what experiments to implement on the farm, going to collect yield monitor data,” Griffin explained. “You also have a crop consultant, a crop scout, who is advising in this process, who has a vested interest in getting really good information out of it. You also have other groups. You have a sales agronomist who has a vested interest. The farmer is interested in making the best decisions possible for next year. The crop consultant may want to show that they have really good agronomic skills. The sales agronomists may have incentives to show that certain products perform relatively well, and then you have other groups here. You have technical advisors. Many of you have hired labor on the combine, and then you have this last one, this research analyst.”
But that research analyst isn’t in the field, Griffin said. In all likelihood he or she has never seen a field, and the analyst’s sole purpose is to crunch numbers.
“So that research analyst has a need to know how each of the other players along the process have manipulated that data,” Griffin said. Maybe that yield monitor wasn’t calibrated before the combine hit the field. Maybe the hired labor made a mistake. Sometimes the manipulation has been intentional, but many times it isn’t, he added. But, by having that data in a block chain, the research analyst—the numbers guy—can see who made what entry when, and what adjustments were made, if any.
“Block chain was designed to remove that ability to change data without documenting how it was changed and by who,” Griffin said.
Security needs
Now, there is a word of caution to data collection and that is security, Griffin told the audience.
“Data sets are designed to keep and archive data, not to expunge data,” he said. “We talk about removing farm data from a system when you leave a company. It doesn’t work that way. Databases are designed to attract and archive data.”
That makes an attractive target for hackers.
“Data is a different beast than grain or livestock or tractors or farm land,” Griffin said. “It’s intangible and we have to stop thinking about treating it like it is a tangible good and consider it for what it is, and that’s an intangible good.”
For farmers to fully take advantage of the new era in data collection and the real-time decision-making capabilities it can provide they need faster broadband speeds in rural areas in order for the to upload these files to the cloud.
“We collect all of these things in the field and have large file sizes, and if we try to move these in real time to the cloud, we’re kind of swimming upstream,” Griffin explained. Agriculture needs wireless data transferability, but Internet carriers are slow to provide that to rural areas, he added.
Overall, in order to make block chain technology add cents to a farm’s bottom line, it starts with gathering the cleanest data possible from a calibrated monitor and working with providers to improve wireless connectivity speeds in the countryside.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
