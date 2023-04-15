Soybean cyst nematode is a major problem in soybean fields throughout eastern and central Kansas (Figure 1). It is important to monitor SCN levels regularly to determine if management strategies, such as variety resistance and crop rotation, have been successful.
Figure 1. As of January 1, 2020, that produce >85% of Kansas soybeans. Graphic courtesy of Timothy Todd, Department of Plant Pathology.
Immediately following harvest is the best time to check fields for SCN and start planning for next season. Confirming the presence of SCN and determining population levels is the basis for a successful integrated management program.
To make that process easier, the K-State Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab is now offering free SCN testing for Kansas producers. For more information, visit bit.ly/3jNQVwN. This program is facilitated by a grant received from the SCN Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.