How to create the mindset needed to evaluate soil systems and develop a customized approach for adopting soil health practices that meet on-farm goals is the topic of the Iowa Learning Farms webinar at noon on Nov. 11.
There isn’t a prescription for the adoption of soil health practices; it’s more of a pursuit. Farmers find a practice that could accomplish an on-farm goal and then adjust that approach as they learn how it fits their system. Abbey Wick, North Dakota State University soil health specialist and associate professor, will share approaches farmers have used in the northern plains and how they’ve tweaked those approaches to achieve their goals.
“The use of soil health practices varies by region, by farm and by field—learning how to think through a problem and pull together a set of practices is how new management approaches are successfully adopted on-farm,” said Wick, who works alongside farmers, consultants, industry and researchers to come up with both science-based and practical soil health management approaches that can be adopted on-farm with reduced risk.
Wick emphasized the importance of the thought process around soil health for the successful adoption of practices. She hopes the webinar will help participants think through some ideas to use on their farm, or in their program, research or business.
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon on Nov. 11, click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172
Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 364 284 172.
Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; Meeting ID: 364 284 172.
The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available at https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/webinars.
A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for, for those who are able to participate in the live webinar. Information about how to apply to receive the unit (if approved) will be provided at the end of the live webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.