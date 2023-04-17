FFA Emblem_RGB

“I believe in the future of farming, with a faith born not of words but of deeds,…”

When posed the question of why you think FFA is important, retired United States Air Force Colonel, David Evans, of Friendsville, Tennessee said, “The skills I learned in FFA impacted my military, business and farming careers as follows: 1) Public Speaking: skills learned here carried me through college, 28 years in the USAF, and 10 years as a corporate VP. 2) Welding/Electrical/Mechanical: those skills have carried me through personal home remodels and countless barn and equipment modifications on my part-time farm. 3) Soil Judging: carried me through working and improving my fields for over 35 years. 4) Cattle Judging: you can see the results of this education in my small herd of Angus and Hereford cross cattle built over the last 35 years. In summary, FFA built a foundation of skills that I have consistently used since HS graduation in 1977. My FFA teacher made a significant impact on a shy young boy back in 1974, and I am forever indebted.”

