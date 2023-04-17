“I believe in the future of farming, with a faith born not of words but of deeds,…”
When posed the question of why you think FFA is important, retired United States Air Force Colonel, David Evans, of Friendsville, Tennessee said, “The skills I learned in FFA impacted my military, business and farming careers as follows: 1) Public Speaking: skills learned here carried me through college, 28 years in the USAF, and 10 years as a corporate VP. 2) Welding/Electrical/Mechanical: those skills have carried me through personal home remodels and countless barn and equipment modifications on my part-time farm. 3) Soil Judging: carried me through working and improving my fields for over 35 years. 4) Cattle Judging: you can see the results of this education in my small herd of Angus and Hereford cross cattle built over the last 35 years. In summary, FFA built a foundation of skills that I have consistently used since HS graduation in 1977. My FFA teacher made a significant impact on a shy young boy back in 1974, and I am forever indebted.”
“… - achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists…”
There are resounding statements of “FFA made me who I am today” and “It teaches you real skills for real jobs”, along with “it shows you how vast the ag industry is”.
Having grown up in the agriculture industry myself, and now having a career there, I find all these statements, and many others made, to be true. I was part of the parliamentary procedure team in high school, early 2000’s. FFA is responsible for teaching thousands of students, myself included, not only about the importance of the agriculture industry, but also the importance of lasting friendships, connections, integrity, goals, and teamwork.
It would seem that in today’s society, FFA is one of the last remaining pillars of integrity, holding strong to the belief that we can prepare members with the path to leadership and career success in the ag industry.
“…in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years.”
