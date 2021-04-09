For National Ag Day, Trimble created a video showcasing how farmers provide every day through food, clothing and other resources—and the time that goes into each.
The video was posted on the U.S. and Canada Trimble Ag Facebook page, and for each view received the company committed to donating $1 to the National FFA Organization and Agriculture Future of America.
At the end of the day, the video garnered more than 400,000 views, and Trimble Agriculture, based in Westminster, Colorado, donated $15,000 total with $8,000 going to FFA and $7,000 to AFA. The AFA in recognizing the contribution said it was planning to put the money to good use toward future development. Trimble precision agriculture solutions can be used on and most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer.
