When it comes to organizations, FFA should be at the top of everyone’s list. It’s not just any old club for a kid to join as part of an afterschool program. FFA teaches lifelong learning and skills.

FFA stands for Future Farmers of America. It is so much more than that. FFA is not just meant for students who want to pursue a career in production farming. It’s meant to provide guidance for any student seeking careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more.

