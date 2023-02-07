In conjunction with the Kansas FFA Foundation, Heartland Regional Stockyards, Inc. will hold an inaugural FFA Special Sale on Feb. 14, at the sale facility in Plainville, Kansas.
The auction will feature a weigh-up sale beginning at 10 a.m. and feeder calf and yearling calf sale at noon. A complimentary meal will be served to all farmers and ranchers following the weigh-up sale. The meal is sponsored by Hubbard Feeds and will be served by local FFA members. The yearling and feeder calf sale will follow the meal at approximately noon.
Sellers and buyers can elect to contribute $1 per head to the FFA. Monies will be split between the Kansas FFA Foundation and the local Kansas FFA Chapter of the donors choosing. Heartland Regional Stockyards has committed to matching all per-head contributions for the day.
The sale was inspired by a vision of Brandon Hamel, manager of Heartland Regional Stockyards and Lloyd Schneider, Kansas FFA Foundation board of trustee, to support Kansas FFA at the state and local level.
“The FFA is one of the most important youth organizations available to high school students today,” said Schneider. “The organization teaches today’s youth skills that they will need to be successful in their future. Public speaking, leadership development, business skills, and more are taught in agricultural education. And for these reasons our team at HRS believes it's extremely important that we invest in FFA members across Kansas.”
Beth Gaines, executive director of the Kansas FFA Foundation, echoes Schneider’s sentiments. “We are grateful for the vision of the team at Heartland Regional Stockyards to expand the resources available for the Kansas FFA and local chapters. The agriculture industry supporting agricultural education and the Kansas FFA is how we make opportunities and resources available to FFA members across the state to continue to grow and develop young people into the leaders of tomorrow.”
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for the sale. Agriculture businesses, production operations, and individuals can participate in and be recognized as a sponsor for the event. To learn more about sponsorship, please contact Johanna Anderes, Kansas FFA Foundation at johanna@kansasffafoundation.org or 785-410-7313.
For sale information and questions regarding consigning cattle for this sale, contact the Heartland Regional Stockyards at 785-688-4080 or Brandon Hamel at 785-434-6280.
