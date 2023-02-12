In conjunction with the Kansas FFA Foundation, Heartland Regional Stockyards, Inc. will hold an inaugural FFA Special Sale on Feb. 14, at the sale facility in Plainville, Kansas.

The auction will feature a weigh-up sale beginning at 10 a.m. and feeder calf and yearling calf sale at noon. A complimentary meal will be served to all farmers and ranchers following the weigh-up sale. The meal is sponsored by Hubbard Feeds and will be served by local FFA members. The yearling and feeder calf sale will follow the meal at approximately noon.

