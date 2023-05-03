Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
2023-2024 South Dakota state FFA officers are pictured (from left to right): PresidentAlyssa Feather, Wilmot; Vice PresidentDustin Kolb, Belle Fourche; Secretary Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings; Treasurer Gretta Larson, Lake Preston; Reporter Gabrielle Rebelein, Volga; and Sentinel Emily Robbins, Elkton. (Photo courtesy of South Dakota FFA Foundation.)
To wrap up the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention, six members were elected to serve as the 2023-2024 South Dakota State FFA officer team and two members were elected to serve as the 2023-2024 South Dakota State FFA ambassadors.
Candidates vied for the six South Dakota leadership roles and went through extensive interviews. The individuals elected to the South Dakota State FFA officer team will travel across the state throughout the next year presenting speeches, facilitating workshops, hosting camps, holding conferences, and conducting business for the South Dakota FFA Association. They will also represent the state of South Dakota at the National FFA Convention.
The 2023-2024 State FFA Officers are President Alyssa Feather, Wilmot; Vice President Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche; Secretary Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings; Treasurer Gretta Larson, Lake Preston; Reporter Gabrielle Rebelein, Volga; and Sentinel Emily Robbins, Elkton.
The state officers will serve South Dakota FFA and it’s 5,500 members in 109 chapters for the coming year by advocating for agriculture, inspiring members, presenting programs to develop strong leaders, encouraging youth to participate in career defining opportunities and connecting with industry leaders.
