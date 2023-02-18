The National Council for Agricultural Education has appointed Travis Park the director of agricultural education, National FFA board chair and National FFA advisor.

Park recently takes new duties with FFA

Amendments to the National FFA Constitution and Bylaws adopted by the delegates at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo stipulated that it is now the responsibility of The Council to appoint this leadership position.Park replaced James Woodard, who stepped down in May of this year. Cheryl Zimmerman, the executive secretary, was serving as the interim advisor.

