Oklahoma FFA members across the Sooner State recently gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the BOK Center for the 97th Oklahoma FFA Convention and Expo. More than 10,000 FFA members attended the convention’s general sessions and tradeshow. Proficiency awards, scholarships, and speaking awards were presented to FFA members leading up to highest honors on the final night of the event, including Oklahoma State Star in Agribusiness, State Star in Placement, State Star in Agriscience and State Star Farmer.

Steven Sanders of the Guthrie FFA Chapter was awarded the State Star in Agribusiness award. His project focuses on buying sows that were scratched from the Oklahoma Youth Expo gilt sale and adding them to his hog-breeding program.

