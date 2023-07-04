capitol-camp-2023.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Farm Bureau.)

More than 70 4-H and FFA students recently gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol for Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s second annual Capitol Camp.

Formerly known as the Youth Legislative Experience, Capitol Camp is an immersive two-day experience for high school juniors and seniors to learn about Oklahoma’s legislative process and how bills become law through a mock legislature held on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

