Nagel family named South Dakota FFA family of the year

(Courtesy photo.)

The late Eugene and Stella Nagel family, Gettysburg, received the South Dakota FFA Foundation’s 2023 Family of the Year award. The award honoring a family's long-term involvement in the South Dakota FFA Agriculture Education program was recently presented at the State FFA Convention in Brookings. The Nagel family includes Stella, the late Eugene Nagel, their two daughters, Dawn and Gerri, and Gerri’s husband, Shon Eide, and grandchildren Hunter, Tanner and Bobbi Eide.

The Nagel family has a long history in the South Dakota FFA, spanning three generations. Eugene, Dawn, Gerri, Hunter, Tanner and Bobbi have all been active Gettysburg FFA members, serving as chapter and district officers, leading service projects, and conducting Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Involvement encompasses livestock and crop production, land and range judging, agriscience, various leadership and career development events, and many camps, conferences and international experiences. Stella and Shon provide encouragement and serve as an on-going support system. Each family member has their own favorite experience. Eugene loved sharing his experience of attending the 1957 National FFA Convention in Kansas City, as a senior from “little old” Gettysburg, South Dakota.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.