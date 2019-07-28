Evaluating livestock is not only for the judge at the county or state fair. FFA members across the country are competing in livestock evaluation career development events that teach young students the skills and knowledge necessary to produce the next generations of livestock. In livestock judging competitions animals are put into classes and placed according to desirable breeding and market characteristics. Some competitions require oral reasons to be given to back up placing decisions. The market and breeding quality of livestock determines their value to producers, packers, and eventually consumers. Understanding what makes a good market or breeding cattle, sheep, or swine is important knowledge for the decisions that livestock producers have to make.
People have been judging livestock for many generations. The traits and characteristics that have been considered desirable have definitely changed over the years. However, the skills students learn from preparing and participating in a livestock judging competition remain the same. Students in the Mulhall-Orlando FFA in Oklahoma have been working hard to improve their livestock judging skills. Not only are these FFA members learning what makes good market and breeding livestock they are learning to make decisions and give reasons to support them. When evaluating a class of livestock you have to be able to prioritize and rank the livestock based on desirable traits, interpret data about the livestock, communicate clearly to others about your placing, and work together with teammates. These are all skills that will last beyond high school. Community members have played an important role in helping to prepare these students for livestock judging competitions. Mark Johnson who was the livestock judging coach at Oklahoma State University from 1992-2013, retired agricultural education instructor Jerry Brooks, and current agricultural education instructor Tonya Middleton have been spending time working with this FFA chapter. Four members have also attended the Oklahoma State University Livestock Judging Camp in which they were able to work with members of the collegiate judging team and members of the Animal Science faculty at OSU.
In July, the M-O FFA spent a busy week attending one of the largest livestock judging competitions in the nation, the OSU Big 3 Field Days. This competition includes approximately 1500 4-H and FFA members over 3 days judging sheep, cattle, and swine. They began the week by attending a sheep field day at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa. The Jr. FFA Team consisting of Baylee Brown, Callen Oldenburg, KayLea Taylor, and Hanna Schmidt placed first at this competition. The following day they attended Big 3 Sheep Day and were ranked seventh. They continued to judge consistently throughout the week and were ranked seventh on Cattle Day, and fifth on Swine Day. They ended the competition as the Overall Reserve Champion Jr. FFA Team out of 233 teams in their age division. The M-O FFA members had a great learning experience this summer and will continue to work on improving their skills in livestock judging. The knowledge they have gained will benefit them when they attend livestock judging competitions throughout the upcoming school year, when selecting livestock that they will be exhibiting, and when making decisions about breeding their own livestock as part of their FFA projects. Students like the M-O FFA members will be the next generation of livestock producers. They are working to better understand what makes good market and breeding animals one livestock judging competition at a time.
