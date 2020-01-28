With a passionate dedication to supporting agricultural education, Culver’s will cover the registration fees of the first 250 FFA members and advisors for FFA Day at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show on Feb. 7, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The FFA Day sponsorship is made possible through Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project.
To receive free registration, FFA members and advisors should visit convention.ncba.org and register to attend the trade show using the promotion code “FFACULVERS.”
In addition to networking with beef industry professionals, current FFA members as well as advisors and FFA alumni can also enjoy Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard at the Blue Jacket Custard Social from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Culver’s Sweet Shack, booth #137.
Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project is focused on making sure we have enough wholesome food to serve our growing population by supporting agricultural education programs that encourage smart farming. To date, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $2.5 million in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of agricultural education programs. Learn more at culvers.com/stories/thank-you-farmers-project.
