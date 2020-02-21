New Holland, an agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer based in New Holland, Pennsylvania, is supporting agricultural non-profit organizations in the United States and Canada in conjunction with its Great New Holland Haytools Giveaway.
The National FFA Foundation and 4-H Canada will be recognized as the beneficiaries in the U.S. and Canada, respectively. For every entry New Holland receives, the brand, with a corporate match from CNH Industrial America LLC, will give $2 to FFA, if the entrant is located in the U.S., and $2 to 4-H Canada, for entrants located in Canada, up to $100,000 in U.S. dollars. The final donations will be given in May 2020 at the conclusion of the giveaway.
“We feel it’s vital to give back to agricultural communities in any way we can,” says Brett Davis, vice president of New Holland, North America. “One way of recognizing producers is through this giveaway, but we also wanted to contribute to the future of our industry. FFA and 4-H Canada are non-profits that have extremely impactful programs, and we are honored to give back to these organizations. These non-profits are very close to our hearts as many of our employees are alumni and volunteer with these organizations in their local communities.”
New Holland announced The Great New Holland Haytools Giveaway and it will run through March 1,. The prizes awarded through the giveaway are valued at more than $400,000 in U.S. dollars and over $500,000 in Canadian dollars and feature five haytools, making it one of the biggest haytools giveaways ever. This includes a special-edition Blue Power T6.180 Dynamic Command Transmission tractor with 855LA loader, Discbine 313 mower-conditioner, Rolabar 230 rake, Roll-Belt 560 Specialty Crop Plus round baler, and a special-edition blue L228 skid steer loader with bale grapple. The promotion will select five grand prize winners, one per piece of equipment and award smaller prizes throughout the contest, including farm toys, aftermarket gifts and merchandise.
Producers can enter the giveaway at trade shows, their local New Holland dealers, via text codes by texting BLUE to 31313 in the U.S. or 393939 in Canada, or via the contest website at newhollandgiveaway.com/BLUE.
The contest is open to commercial farmers, age 21 or older, residing in the U.S. or Canada, who either own 50 head of dairy or beef cattle or harvested at least 100 acres of hay during the 2019 calendar year. Enter by submitting a completed entry form at www.newhollandgiveaway.com before March 1, 2020. See official rules for complete prize details. Odds depend on the total number of entries prior to each drawing date.
