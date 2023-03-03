KansasFFASalePix1 (2).jpg

(Photo courtesy of Kansas FFA Foundation.)

With trailers lining the streets outside of Heartland Regional Stockyards, a sense of excitement surrounded the inaugural special FFA sale, hosted at the selling facility in Plainville, Kansas, on Feb. 14 could be felt. When the gavel fell at the end of the day, 3,150 head sold as a part of the sale. It's safe to say that livestock producers took advantage of the opportunity to support agriculture's future leaders.

Lloyd Schneider, one of the principal owners of the Heartland Regional Stockyards, was the visionary behind the event and was pleased with the final result. “We are ecstatic with the number of producers that showed up to sell or buy cattle as well as those who showed up to support the event,” said Schneider. “Through this event we were able to support the work of the Kansas FFA and local FFA chapters in the area to provide the best opportunities possible for FFA members.”

KansasFFASalePix2 (1).jpg

(Photo courtesy of Kansas FFA Foundation.)
KansasFFASalePix3 (1).jpg

Helping the day of the sale were FFA members from Palco, Plainville, Stockton, Logan, Phillipsburg and Victoria. (Photo courtesy of Kansas FFA Foundation.)

