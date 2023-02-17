Screen Shot 2023-02-16 at 2.15.02 PM.png

Recently, the National FFA Organization announced its participation in the Advancing Racial Equity Community of Practice Initiative. This initiative is made up of a group of nonprofit organizations working toward advancing racial equity.

National FFA will be working to include those students who may not have thought of FFA as an option before now and helping current FFA members to learn skills that will help them adjust to an even more diverse workplace.

