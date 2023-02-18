The 56th annual Triumph of Agriculture Exposition will be March 1 to 2 at the CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska.

The free and indoor farm and ranch machinery show will be filled with the latest in agricultural innovations, equipment and supplies with displays for farmers, ranchers and their spouses to meet experts all in one level of more than 100,000 square feet in the CHI Health Center, located at 10th and Capitol Avenue, just off Interstate Highway 480.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.