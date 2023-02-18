The 56th annual Triumph of Agriculture Exposition will be March 1 to 2 at the CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska.
The free and indoor farm and ranch machinery show will be filled with the latest in agricultural innovations, equipment and supplies with displays for farmers, ranchers and their spouses to meet experts all in one level of more than 100,000 square feet in the CHI Health Center, located at 10th and Capitol Avenue, just off Interstate Highway 480.
The Triumph of Agriculture Exposition is saluting American farmers who have served the country in the armed services. The 2023 Triumph of Ag Expo will highlight stories of those that put their lives on the line, stepped up to protect us, and continues that spirit of service in new ways that includes putting food on our tables every day.
Nominees are being accepted for deserving persons for this new recognition as a project with the Center for Rural Affairs and nominate someone for the Veterans in Farming Award.
"The Triumph of Ag Expo is always packed with lots of new improvements and helpful information" says Brent Pohlman from Midwest Laboratories. At no other time this spring will area Farm Operators be able to see this much farm equipment and technology on display. New features include a designated area showcasing “Innovations in Farming."
"It's an excellent opportunity to see all types of short-line farm equipment, new products, labor and time saving ideas all under one roof," says Mike Mancuso, the show's producer. "The Triumph of Ag Expo is the best place for farmers to find answers for what they do control while taking advantage of the new technologies with hands-on experience.”
The 2023 show will offer expanded educational sessions. They include:
“Managing the Risk of Conservation Implementation.” Conservation practices, such as cover crops and relay cropping, are good for soil health. However, the risks associated with implementing a new practice can leave some farmers hesitant to act. Join us for a presentation and discussion on how to manage these risks, including cost-share opportunities and federal crop insurance. The presenter will be Kalee Olson, a policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs.
“Disruptors in the World of Agriculture: What to Watch & What to Do.” Doug Johnson, Moody’s Analytics, will discuss ag trends and silent disruptors agriculture faces today. Johnson will be talking about other challenging issues including ESG, climate, lab raised meat, worker shortage and consumer sentiment as well as some opportunities to help ensure the future sustainability of farming.
Exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 1, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 2. In addition to all of the latest equipment, products, and services, see antique farm tractors and equipment, and enjoy special programs. The expo is produced by Mid-America Expositions, Inc. and sponsored by the Mid-America Farm and Ranch Machinery Council.
