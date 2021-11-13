Oklahoma State University Extension’s Farm to You exhibit is garnering accolades for helping children understand where their food comes from. The exhibit recently was recognized by the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences with the Innovative Youth Development Award.
The award was established by NEAFCS in 2019 to recognize innovation and accomplishment in the design and implementation of a family and consumer sciences program targeted at youth.
Developed by OSU’s Community Nutrition Education Programs in 2008, Farm to You is a walk-through, hands-on exhibit that helps young students learn about where their food comes from, nutrition, proper hygiene, the importance of physical activity and more. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Farm to You modified its presentation methods for children to a digital format, said Becky Brown, CNEP project coordinator.
Since that time, Farm to You has reached more than 4,600 students virtually. Overall, the program has been shared with more than 155,000 students since its inception.
Brown said she and Jenni Klufa, CNEP assistant state specialist for youth, are thrilled to receive this national award for the program, which was presented during the virtual NEAFCS meeting.
Healthy eating habits develop early in life, so a program such as Farm to You plays an important role in nutrition education for Oklahoma’s youth.
Schools interested in bringing Farm to You to students should reach out to their local OSU Extension office for more information. Plans are to continue in the virtual format for the remainder of 2021 and into spring. Brown said there are tentative plans to reintroduce in-person exhibits later in spring.
