The Vesta (403-37) was designed for the busy household with many features that make living easier. As you enter the home, there is a garden window facing the front for the avid herb and spice grower. It is in the kitchen over the double sink. The balance of the kitchen is spread out with a stand-alone area containing the stove and refrigerator. There is also a raised eating bar for those afternoon snack fests with the kids.
Off the breakfast nook, there is a cabinet area for appliances, dishes, and the walk-in pantry. This area also contains the washer and dryer.
There are two bedrooms on the right side of the home. One bedroom has a long wall closet that runs the full width of the room. The second bedroom has a half bath along with a small wall closet. Each bedroom has its own linen closet. Also in this area is a full bath with a tub.
For privacy, the master bedroom has been located on the left front of the home. It has been designed with a beautiful window seat, oval tub spa, and full bath with a shower and “his and her” sinks. There is a large walk-in closet and an area for a stereo or television.
The formal dining room has sliding doors that open onto a small deck. The living room, which is connected to the dining room, has a fireplace with a tile hearth. It is possible to use these two rooms as a great room by combining them. The roomy kitchen area enhances the openness.
Last, but not least, is the garage. It is set up with one door, but has been designed to hold two cars. There is an open area at the rear of the garage that could hold the workbench for the handyman or the storage area for the lawn mower and gardening supplies.
This 1,796 square foot home is ideal for the family with children or for the more mature couple whose children return for visits. The openness of the living area allows for a number of different styles of decoration, from the formal to the very informal.
The Vesta (403-37) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
