From a cityscape of lights below, to a pristine ocean view, the Wheeler (406-27) is designed for a sloping lot with a spectacular view. The two-story daylight basement plan contains 3,418 square feet of versatile living space, and a unique octagon shaped loft wrapped with windows.
Across a wood plank deck, perfect for keeping an assortment of plants on display, is the main entry. Inside is a coat closet and stairs leading to the basement level.
On the left the combined living and dining area provides a very large room that is separate from the family room. Here one can enjoy the cozy warmth of the wood stove from a favorite armchair, or invite friends over for a barbecue on the deck. The guest suite is on the rear left, next to the main bathroom.
Amenities include a separate sink and French doors to a deck. The utility room has been designed with a folding counter that extends around two walls. Windows overlooking the front provide a view and light, taking the drudgery out of laundry.
To the right of the entry the octagon-shaped kitchen is also accessible to the deck. A central island with a cook top is surrounded by counter space with several windows providing natural light. A deep pantry beneath the stairs keeps the kitchen well stocked.
The loft above the kitchen provides a great observatory for setting up a spotting scope or camera. At the bottom of the stairs is a daylight basement; double doors open into a very large master suite area. Plenty of windows keep the room bright and yield a view. The master bath is an open design with a spa tub and separate shower. Well planned for a couple with similar schedules, the closet provides a door on each side, while the two sinks share a large counter space. The toilet can be closed off from the rest of the room with a pocket door.
Bedrooms two and three each have walk-in closets and share a full bath and linen storage across the hall. At the left end is the perfect home office, studio, or mother-in-law apartment. A private bath, separate exterior entrance, and ample area for a parlor with a kitchenette make this ideal.
The Wheeler (406-27) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
