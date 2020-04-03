The eye-catching brickwork that fronts the country and contemporary Tim Tam (335-180), contributes to the enormous curb appeal of this elegant home.
The promise of the twin facades flanking the entryway are realized in two unique rooms as you make your way into this attractive dwelling. To the right, is a large, sunken living room. A nine-foot ceiling enhances an already spacious area. The gas fireplace makes this a cozy spot for conversation with friends or to read a good book on a chilly winter evening. Shelves for displaying your favorite collectibles abound. On the other side of the entry, step down into the sunken, guest/office. Vaulted, nine foot ceiling, shelves and a private bath make this room both an attractive office and guest suite.
One entire side of this floor design is given over to the sleeping area. This arrangement is ideal for parents with smaller children. Privacy is maintained, while still being near enough to respond to a child’s needs. The gracious master suite features large walk-in his and her closets, security system, private sky lit bathroom with twin basins and personal access to the extensive back deck and spa. Conveniently separated from the master suite by a full bath, are two almost identical bedrooms, each with ample closet space.
The bountiful, vaulted dining room adds that touch of charm to any formal occasion. Skylights and plenty of windows afford natural illumination while dining with friends and relatives.
The sky lit kitchen, with range, built-in dishwasher and central eating bar creates an unhurried atmosphere for the cook in the house. Meals may be served informally in the multi-windowed breakfast nook or at the eating bar. A huge walk-in pantry, with shelves for canned goods and a full bath line one side of the hall. A handy utility room is on the other side. The two-car garage is equipped with shop, built-in workbench, and a central vacuum system for easy cleaning.
The TIM TAM (335-180) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.