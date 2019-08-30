Tucked within the breathtaking Ouachita Mountains is 1,980 acres of scenic views, pine trees and hardwoods scattered across rocky terrain, flowing streams, and bustling wildlife. The Pogue Ranch is the area’s premiere exotic game hunting ranch with major commercial hunting opportunities. Game includes trophy whitetail deer, red stag, fallow deer, axis deer, trophy oryx, Mouflon sheep, water buffalo, Aoudad sheep and zebra. Hunt when you want without seasonal limitations.
It also seems like there is no limit to the amount of accommodations on this ranch. Sleeping quarters include a beautiful 9,600-square-foot lodge with 9 bedrooms and 5 baths; a new 2,262-square-foot log home that includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms; a modular home; and 5 guest cabins. There is also a metal horse barn and storage building. All of the home, lodge and cabin furnishings are part of the sale, except for a few personal items.
The ranch has numerous ponds and creeks. The six-acre Memorial Lake sitting in the middle of the ranch with cabins nestled around it, has excellent fishing. The ranch sits adjacent to two wildlife preserves.
Located in southeast Oklahoma, the Pogue Ranch is just 15 miles northeast of Atoka and about 2 hours from Dallas or Oklahoma City.
For more information, contact Southwest Ranch & Farm Sales representative Jim Long at 972-542-8511 or visit www.swranchsales.com.
