Ground to roof windows in the front of the Barber (406-30) provide a contemporary look to this 1,545 square foot home. With the daylight basement, an additional 1,029 square feet of living space is available to be developed.
A covered porch provides dry entry into the Barber. Opposite the door is the stairway to upstairs. To the left is the living room, which is brightened from the large windows. In the center, between the living and dining rooms is a double-sided fireplace with a wood box. This allows both rooms to enjoy the fire and for the heat to flow throughout the full area. The kitchen and nook are in the rear with a walk-in pantry. The stairs down to the basement are adjacent to the kitchen, below the stairs to the second floor. The master suite is located in the rear of the home with a private deck. There is a walk-in closet and a full bath.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms. Bedroom 3 would be ideal for a guest suite. It is very large with a storage area at one end and a private deck off the other. The bathroom, just outside the bedrooms, is divided with a pocket door. A laundry chute from this bath passes through the master suite closet below and into the basement.
The unfinished basement contains a full bath with clothes collection and a washer and dryer. A large storage room across from the bath provides an area for the storage of toys, seasonal items, and even the extra furniture that is not being used. Next to the utility room and stairs is a counter containing a sink and a mini refrigerator. The balance of the area has not been developed. It is very large and would be ideal for use as a family room or recreation room. It could also be used as bedrooms if windows were added to provide light. There is a patio door that opens onto a deck.
The Barber (406-30) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
