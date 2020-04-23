Looking for the ideal starter home or the retirement home of your dreams? The Alan (407-46) could be that home. It has a country-styled exterior with a covered porch, railings, and posts.
Inside, the Alan has 1,292 square feet of usable space that has been optimized as much as possible. Once in the entry, the kitchen and dining area is on the right. The corner kitchen has a window over the sink facing the street. The bay windows in the dining area bathe the area in sunlight making meals more enjoyable.
The center of the home is one long living room. It has sliding doors that open onto a patio and the backyard. This room acts as the focal point for the home. It divides the bedrooms from the master suite, yet is open to the kitchen area for family togetherness. The washer and dryer are hidden from sight behind folding doors near the master suite.
The master suite is open with an elongated walk-in closet and a corner bathroom with a tub. The other two bedrooms are stacked with a bathroom separating them. Each bedroom has a large window and long wall closet. The bathroom has a tub and single sink.
A door to the left of the entry leads to the garage. To make use of all the available space, the water heater is tucked back in an out-of-the-way corner.
The Alan would be simple to care for with its openness and lack of actual hallways. An empty nester will appreciate the separation of bedrooms, the large living area, and open kitchen and dining area. By the same token, the beginning family will appreciate that while the kids’ rooms are across the living room, they are close enough should mom or dad be needed.
The Alan (407-46) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
