Enjoy your summer with fresh fruit like strawberries in this easy strawberry shortcake recipe.
Find more dessert recipes at Culinary.net.
Easy Strawberry Shortcake
Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury
1 can (5 to 8) Pillsbury flaky buttermilk biscuits
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 cup sugar
Strawberry mixture
3 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
1/3 cup sugar
Whipped cream
1/2 cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees F.
With clean, dry hands, separate biscuits. Dip tops and sides of biscuits in melted butter. Dip biscuits, covering tops and sides, in sugar. Place sugar-side up on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 13 to 17 minutes, or until golden brown.
To make strawberry mixture: In medium bowl, mix strawberries and sugar. Set aside.
To make whipped cream: In small bowl, beat whipping cream and sugar until soft peaks form. Add vanilla and beat into mixture.
On plate, split biscuits and put dollop of whipped cream mixture on bottom half of biscuit. Add strawberry mixture. Replace biscuit top and dollop with whipping cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.