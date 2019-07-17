By Sonia Cooper
Kansas State University Research and Extension
There are many outdoor summer activities to do in the sun, but it is important for your safety to know the proper precautions to avoid heat related illnesses. Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control, there are more than 600 heat related deaths each year. However, there are plenty of things you can do to beat the heat.
Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. What you wear can help keep you comfortable on hot days. Select light-colored clothing that’s loose and lightweight to allow air to flow freely around your body.
Protect yourself against sunburn. Wear sunscreen with an SPF of least 15 and reapply every two hours.
Drink plenty of fluids. Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink water. Monitor the color of your urine; it should remain a pale, not dark, yellow. Make water your drink choice. Fill a pitcher or large water bottle with water each morning and aim to finish it off by bedtime. If plain water is unappealing, add a splash of 100% fruit juice to a glassful. Or, try chopping up strawberries, melon, cucumber, mint, or other flavorful items and mix into a pitcher of water. Also remember, water does not have to be ice cold to be hydrating, drink it lukewarm if that tastes better to you. You already know eating lots of fruits and vegetables are great for your health and provide important nutrients, such as fiber and a ton of vitamins and minerals. Did you know fruits and vegetables can also help keep you hydrated? Watermelon is a great choice during the summer months, but so are strawberries, lettuce, celery, spinach, tomatoes, and cooked squash. These all contain 90% water or more. Look for other juicy options. Try filling your plate with almost any fruit or vegetable.
Never leave individuals or animals in parked vehicles.
Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest time of the day (early to mid-afternoon). Schedule your exercise during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening.
Remember the above, make wise decisions, be safe, and have a fun summer. Source www.mayoclinic.org.
