By Kylie Ludwig
Kansas State University Research and Extension
As summer starts to heat up and temperatures rise, many of us are cranking up the air conditioners to stay cool. It should come as no surprise then that air conditioners use about five percent of all the electricity produced in the U.S., costing homeowners more than $29 billion a year in energy costs.
This summer, instead of blasting the air conditioner (and blowing your electricity bills through the roof), you can take simple actions that will help you beat the heat. For example, replacing a dirty, clogged air filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5 to 15 percent, while using a ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting about four degrees without impacting your comfort.
If you’re looking to save on cooling costs with your current air conditioner, our tips have you covered.
Install and set a programmable thermostat—it could save you up to 10 percent on heating and cooling.
Insulate your attic.
Insulate and seal ducts—air loss accounts for about 30 percent of a cooling systems energy consumption.
Consider grilling on a hot day instead of heating your house up with the range.
Install energy efficient windows and window coverings.
Use bathroom fan or range hood to remove heat and humidity in your home.
With just a few small changes, you can relax in comfort this summer while saving some cold, hard cash.
Source: energy.gov.
