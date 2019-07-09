Slater Valley Ranch consists of more than 474 acres with over 1.5 miles of Slater Creek, approximately 40 acres of irrigated hay meadows with water rights, borders landlocked BLM land, power, year around access and beautiful improvements.
The gorgeous 3-bedroom, 4-bath home with wrap around deck was built in 2006. The home features in floor heat, game room, two fire places, and a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. The wrap around deck captures all the surrounding views of Slater Creek, Long mountain and the top of Bible Back and Camel Back Mountains. There are two bridges that allow for foot or ATV access across the creek.
The ranch has primarily been used for youth and disabled hunters in the past and in 2018 the ranch went 100% on all seasons for elk. The bulk of the ranch is in hunting unit 4 which sometimes coincides with 441 and 5. The ranch does qualify for landowner deer vouchers and offers over the counter elk tags. I have sold several other ranches in the area and the deer quality in the area are really good with giant bucks harvested in the area year after year.
Fishing is great for all fisherman whether you are an avid fly fisherman or a beginner you will catch fish here and quality fish are present in the Creek. Slater Creek is mostly private so you can enjoy fishing holes that have not been disturbed or over fished.
The ranch is located approximately 1 hour from Craig, Colorado, and 20 minutes from Baggs, Savery and Dixon, Wyoming.
Slater Creek Ranch really has every attribute wanted in a ranch. It has excellent big game hunting, fishing, hay meadows, water rights, gorgeous improvements, year around access with power. For a qualified showing contact Lonnie Gustin at 970-629-0520.
