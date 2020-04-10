Brunch with family and friends can be a treat any time of the year, but spring’s fresh, seasonal ingredients and warmer days practically beg for a spot at the morning meal.
This Easy Egg Casserole recipe is simple and made with real foods like milk, bringing richness and flavor, and ingredients you can feel good serving.
Whether it’s skim milk for lighter lattes, 2% milk to wash down birthday cake or strawberry milk for a sweet celebration, milk’s already a part of the foods—and meaningful moments—that matter.
For more kid-friendly, seasonal recipe ideas, visit milklife.com.
Easy Egg Casserole
Recipe courtesy of Milk Life
Nonstick cooking spray
1 cup lean ham, cubed
1 cup frozen seasoned potatoes with fresh onions and peppers
3/4 cup fresh spinach, chopped
1/2 cup low-fat cheddar or Swiss cheese, shredded
6 eggs
3/4 cup fat-free milk
1 glass milk (8 ounces)
Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly coat 8-by-8-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In bottom of casserole dish, arrange ham, potatoes, spinach and cheese.
In large bowl, beat eggs and milk. Pour mixture over ingredients in casserole dish. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until lightly browned and puffed.
Serve with 8-ounce glass of real milk for added nutrition.
Nutritional information per serving: 350 calories; 9 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 350 mg cholesterol; 32 g protein; 34 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 630 mg sodium; 500 mg calcium. Nutrition figures based on using fat-free milk and include 8-ounce glass of milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.