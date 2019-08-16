Invite your friends and neighbors over, spread out some comfy seating and dim the lights. Whether it’s a birthday sleepover, an adults-only gathering or nearly anything in-between, hosting a movie night in the comfort of your own home – or on a projector in the yard—can be the perfect escape. Of course, tasty snacks only add to the fun.
Light and airy popcorn is a movie watching staple, and one you can feel good about eating. At only 30 calories per cup, whole-grain, freshly popped popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO, gluten-free, contains no artificial additives or preservatives and is sugar-free.
Enjoyed a handful at a time or as part of creative, flavorful snack recipes—like Sweet and Salty Popcorn Party Mix—popcorn offers plenty of versatility to fit nearly any theme. Find more recipes perfect for serving at your next movie night at popcorn.org.
Sweet and Salty Popcorn Party Mix
Yield: 14 cups
10 cups popped popcorn
2 cups miniature pretzel twists
1 cup pecans
1 cup peanuts
2 cups rice, wheat or corn cereal squares
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Heat oven to 300 degrees F.
In large bowl, combine popcorn, pretzels, pecans, peanuts and cereal squares; set aside.
In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat butter, brown sugar and corn syrup. Stir mixture until it begins to boil. Boil 3 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda. Note: Mixture will foam.
Pour syrup over popcorn mixture and stir until evenly coated. Pour mixture onto large, rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan. Bake 30 minutes, stirring twice during baking. Stir mixture several times as it cools. Store in airtight container.
