The Neptune (406-58) offers symmetry and simplicity on the exterior, with a spacious interior floor plan at 1,157 square feet. The inset-covered entry is lit by a door-side window and opens towards a coat closet straight ahead. Living and sleeping quarters are on the left while the kitchen and dining rooms are on the right. A convenient storage area in the rear of the single car garage could be used for storage of bicycles, tools, or yard equipment.
Access to the kitchen with bags of groceries is a very convenient one step up from the garage. There is also a door from the garage onto a covered deck as well as access from the dining room. This makes it ideal for planning outdoor parties or for easy accessibility for doing yard work.
The unique U-shaped kitchen has a bay window for the sink and dishwasher. The cabinets stop at the wall, eliminating hard to reach corner cabinets. There is an abundance of counter space beside the refrigerator and on both sides of the range. A traditional center island completes this bright, spacious, and inviting kitchen.
Down the hall to the rear of the home, three large bedrooms share a full bath on the right. A hall linen closet is ideally located between the bath and bedroom one.
For a comfortable spot to sit quietly and read, or do needlework in a well-lit area, or even a spot to meditate, a window seat is well placed in the living room. From this vantage point, one could also see who is stopping by to visit.
The Neptune is an exceptional plan for a young family just starting out, or for the retired couple that needs less home and yet wants one that is still fun and spacious. The dimensions of this home also make it ideal for narrow lots.
The Neptune (406-58) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
