The glorious Gloria (406-70) is a generously proportioned farmhouse at 2,170 square feet with many windows and pleasing features found throughout. The entry is three steps up to a covered porch, right next to the garage and parking area. A convenient service door to the three-car garage is located to the left of the front steps, with the alternate garage entry to the home just inside.
Inside the vaulted entry of the Gloria, a curving banister leads to the open railing on the second floor. Left of the stairs is an entry into the master suite. This luxurious, vaulted space is complete with an overhead fan, sidelights on either side of a patio door leading to a private deck, and an entertainment center built-in to the space under the stairs. The large walk-in closet has a window at the end and a three piece mirrored door entry. Sinks occupy both sides of the entry to the bath area. A skylight overhead and glass block brightens the spa and double fixture shower.
To the right of the entry is the dining room with a bay window providing the table with natural light. Further right, the kitchen is well equipped with a double-entry pantry, center island, and an informal breakfast nook. A unique corner sink offers a spot for small plants or a fresh bouquet of flowers. The combined space of the kitchen and nook is bright and cheerful. In addition to a high vaulted ceiling with skylights over the island and nook area, the rear corner is nearly all windows.
From the nook and entry, the spacious living room has overhead fans and French doors leading to a stoop and steps into the back yard. Double windows on each side of the doors continue the abundant use of natural light, while heat comes from a pellet stove on a hearth angled towards the center of the room.
Upstairs are two bedrooms. While they are the same size, one has a wall closet and the other has a walk-in closet. This would make an ideal guest room, if needed. Against the stairwell is a large, generous linen closet with the full bath opposite.
The Gloria (406-70) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
