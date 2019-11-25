Problem:
The holidays are around the corner and I feel so sad. I lost my mom this year and I can’t say I’m looking forward to the holidays without her. She was in her 90s and I had a lot of time with her, but I have not seemed to get over the grief of her not being here. I am so grateful that she was in my life, but how do I get over her and move on.
My children expect me to back to normal but they were not as close to my mom as I was. I don’t think they understand. My husband does not seem to be very compassionate either. He tells me that he got over his parent’s passing and look at him, he is doing fine. It grates on my nerves that people believe you should be over all of it, because they say so. I think I’m angry, but they could be right.
Discussion:
No one knows what you are going through, because they can’t. Grief is a personal thing that is not on any timeline but yours. There are phases of grief and you may go through anger, denial, bargaining, isolation, depression, and on to acceptance. No one can predict how long it takes and it takes as long as it takes.
If after a period of time you feel like you are not making progress then I would say talk to a counselor so that you do not sink into depression or any of the phases and begin to feel stuck. Respect the time it takes for you and thank those that are concerned for your well being.
Take your time and process what you need to, not what your family thinks you ought to. Your family loves you and they probably mean well. People in general mean well, but that does not mean they can tell you what to do. Take as much time as you need to but don’t get stuck. Your family may notice that you seem stuck, listen and decide what you need to do to move on.
P.S. Honor your needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.