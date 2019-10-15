Blue jean pillows
I wanted some sort of pillows for vehicles we use when we have to be on the road for a while. The kids always seem to fall asleep and I thought it would be easier on them if they had a pillow to rest their heads on but I didn’t want to spend any money. So I dug through my bag of “too awful to wear but too good to throw out” stuff and dug out some old holey jeans and a pair of bed pillows that were shot. I cut 14 inch squares out of the good parts of the jeans. You can make bigger or smaller, depending on your kids sized. I then took apart the old bed pillows and tossed the yucky pilled up spots that were hard and stitched up the bed pillows in the smaller sizes to fit the jean squares. I then put the new to me pillow inside the jeans squares, folded the edges to the inside and stitched them up. My kids absolutely love these recycled wrecks and have asked me to cut up some old holey blankets into squares, stitch them together into crazy blankets for them to use in the car. We didn’t spend any money just a little time. Good thing, too, because Christmas is coming!
Recycled desk drawer organizer
I just came from visiting a friend who works in a big office complex in the city. She gave me a tour of her workspace and I came away with the neatest idea from looking at her desk.
She took a silverware tray available at any hardware store and had it in her top drawer to hold her assorted pens, pencils, markers, a 6-inch ruler, paper clips, snap clips and several other things. They were all at the ready!
Sick room trash bag
When someone is down in bed, one of the biggest problems is what to do with all the used tissues, napkins, and paper cups. An easy fix is just one of those plastic bags we all get when we go shopping. Take a big safety pin and fasten the handle to the edge of the mattress, leaving a side open where they can deposit their stuff. It’s cheap, easy to dispose of and something we usually have on hand.
Out of season clothing storage idea
We have several kids and a small house, but we do have a basement. I got four of those big plastic bins with snap on lids and each child has their own—complete with their name on it. We make sure their clothes are clean, dry and nicely folded and then line the bins with white paper and each child arranges their items as they choose. They can get their own items out as they need them and no critters can get in the bins to chew up the clothes.
Homemade fridge fresh
Put one-half cup of baking soda in the bottom of a clean recycled jelly jar, poke some holes in the lid and set in the corner of the fridge. The soda absorbs any bad odors and costs almost nothing. After about six months, I take the jar out and dump the soda in my sinks—using it to scour the sinks in the kitchen and bathrooms. I replace the old soda with new and put the jar back in its corner for another few months. Cheap and easy!
