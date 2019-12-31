This is a laundry list of things that I think might help you get your life together.
From “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz:
Be impeccable with your word.
Do not take things personally.
Do not make assumptions.
Do the best you can.
Other helpful items to consider include:
Everyone has problems and challenges. Don’t talk about yours and do not dramatize yours. If you do, often people will get tired of hearing about your poor pitiful life.
Talking about problems does not fix them—do something.
Follow through.
Make plans to succeed.
You are alive and you still have a chance to do something with your life.
Put one foot in front of the other and see how far you get.
Do not give up, that is a sure way to fail.
Be of service and remember to do something good for yourself and others every day.
Remember you are enough that is the way you were made.
I hope this gives you some direction for the coming year. I am not trying to be blunt, but there are times you have to make changes and see your life for what it is. If it isn’t the way you want it to be, make some changes so that you can have a life that you want.
