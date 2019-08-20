Casseroles are both hearty and economical choices when trying to feed a crowd (or a large family). Plus, when crunched for time, they’re quick to throw together and slide in the oven and can even be made ahead to put a filling, low-stress meal on the table following a busy day.
This twist on a classic Mexican dish is stuffed full of meat, onions and cheeses, sitting on top of a crescent roll dough crust. You can add even more flavor by topping it with olives, green peppers, lettuce and tomatoes then serving with a side of sour cream, chips and salsa.
Burrito Bake
Recipe adapted from “Taste of Home”
1 pound ground beef
1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 package taco seasoning
1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
1-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1-2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Chopped green pepper (optional)
Shredded lettuce (optional)
Chopped tomatoes (optional)
Sliced ripe olives (optional)
Heat oven to 350 degree F. In large skillet over medium heat, cook and crumble beef until no longer pink; drain. Add beans, onion and taco seasoning.
Unroll crescent roll dough. Press onto bottom and up sides of greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; seal seams and perforations.
Spread beef mixture over crust; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes until golden brown. If desired, sprinkle with green pepper, lettuce, tomatoes and olives.
