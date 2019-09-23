Incorporating the tastes and traditions of Hispanic-style cuisine into at-home meals is as simple as choosing your favorites, preparing with quality, authentic ingredients and watching your family devour them.
If you’re looking to elevate your dishes with new flavors, now is a perfect time to experiment with recipes celebrating and inspired by classics, like Cuban sandwiches.Made with dairy products from California, the nation’s leading producer of Hispanic-style cheeses, this easy-to-make meal will provide loved ones with a cultural dinner experience.
Visit realcaliforniamilk.com for more ways to add ethnic inspiration to your family meals and to find a variety of products with the Real California Milk seal at a supermarket near you.
Cuban Sandwiches
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
4 tsp. Real California butter, softened, divided
4 telera breads or French rolls, split
8 tsp. mustard
24 thin slices smoked ham
3 large dill pickles, thinly sliced
1 ½ pounds roast pork, sliced
4 slices (6 ounces) Real California Hispanic-style Manchego cheese
Directions
Spread ½ teaspoon butter on outside of bottom halves of each roll, arranging buttered side down on work surface. Top each with mustard, ham, pickles, pork and one cheese slice. Spread ½ teaspoon butter on outside of top halves of rolls and arrange buttered side up on top of sandwiches.
Heat skillet over medium-low heat. One or two at a time, place sandwiches in skillet, place heavy skillet on top and cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Wipe out skillet as necessary.
Cut each sandwich in half and serve.
Note: Panini maker can be used to cook sandwiches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.