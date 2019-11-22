By Tyler Johnson
Kansas State University Research and Extension
Have you ever been told to eat the rainbow? Many people have but few are told why they should eat the rainbow when it comes to vegetables and fruits. There are many ways you can add more vegetables and fruits to your diet. You can put them in smoothies, roast them, make stir-fry, or have them for a snack or dessert.
Why the Rainbow?
Each different color of vegetable and fruit has a different vitamin and nutrient content. To get the most health benefit, you need to eat as many of the different colors as you can. Canned, fresh, or frozen, will all add health to your diet.
Health benefits of different vegetable and fruit colors
Blue or purple vegetables and fruits contain vitamins and nutrients that help the body. Some of the benefits include: limit the activity of cancer cells, fight inflammation, boost immune system, improve calcium and mineral absorption, and act as an anticarcinogen in the digestive tract. Examples include blueberries, eggplant, purple grapes, plums and purple figs.
Green vegetables and fruits contain vitamins and nutrients that help the body. Some of the benefits include: reduced cancer risk, control digestion time, boost immune system, lower blood pressure, and lower LDL cholesterol levels. Examples of green fruits and vegetables include avocados, broccoli, brussels sprouts, kale and green grapes.
Orange or yellow vegetables and fruits contain vitamins and nutrients that help the body. Some of the benefits include; reduce cancer risk, reduce age-related macular degeneration, lower LDL cholesterol levels, support healthy bone growth, and promote healthy joints. Apricots, carrots, oranges, summer squash and sweet potatoes are examples of orange or yellow vegetables and fruit.
Red or pink vegetables and fruits contain vitamins and nutrients that help the body. Some of the benefits include: reduced cancer risk, lower blood pressure, lower LDL cholesterol levels, reduce tumor growth, and remove harmful free-radicals. Examples include beets, cherries, pink grapefruit, red peppers and tomatoes.
White vegetables and fruits contain vitamins and nutrients that help the body. Some of the benefits include: reduced cancer risk, boost immune system activity, activate natural cancer defense system in the body and balance hormone levels. Examples include bananas, cauliflower, garlic, mushrooms and potatoes.
