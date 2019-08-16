Handicapped accessibility is built right into the Cristo (332-221), starting with the ramp onto the railed front porch. Doors are extra wide throughout.
But this single story home is also well suited to the needs of young families, grandparents who like to keep space for visitors and singles that want lots of room to spread out. And if the ramp isn’t needed, a long planter could take its place.
A row of skylights at the back bathes the kitchen, nook and sunroom in rich, natural light. Sliding glass doors in the nook and sunroom add to the illumination and provide access to a deck. Meals can easily move outside when warm air beckons. The sunroom can be built as either a screened porch or outfitted with windows and screens.
The kitchen is not cut off from the rest of the group living space. This allows individuals involved in cooking or clean up to participate in whatever is going on. Range, oven and dishwasher are built into the counters, and a large walk-in pantry provides additional storage space.
Light from the sunroom spills over into the master suite through another set of sliding glass doors. Singles or couples without children can leave these doors open, if they wish, and use the space as a sitting room, off the bedroom. Toilet and tub are skylit and separately enclosed in the master bathroom. The basin is tucked into an alcove in the dressing area in front of the walk-in closet.
Two more bedrooms share a bathroom on the other side of the house. The small laundry room is brightened by a large window and has built-in cabinets over the appliances.
A long workbench spans the entire left side of the two-car garage. The fully enclosed storage room at the back helps keep cumulative clutter organized, and can be locked as well.
Of course, more storage is available if the Cristo is built over a basement. And there’s also room for expansion in the high-peaked attic that extends over most of the house.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order on line or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate CRISTO (332-221) and your e mail address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.